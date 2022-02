Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza met on the sets of "Tujhe Meri Kasam" way back in 2002, instantly clicked and then tied the knot after 10 years in 2012.

They brought back the belief of everyone in Happily ever after and what the true meaning of love is.

Personally I love their Instagram Videos together and there goofy chemistry is just amazing.