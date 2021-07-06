Happy 36th Birthday Shweta Tripathi; 3 best roles that showed her versatility

Today, Shweta Tripathi turns 36. The queen of OTT is celebrating her birthday, so let's recall her 3 best roles that proved her worth being an actress and showed how versatile she is. Well, these are my favourite; you can add yours to the list.





Masaan

Shweta played a sweet young woman's character who falls in love with a lower-class boy Vicky Kaushal and how their relationship flows with the story is commendable. The film is helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan, and it revolves around four individuals on the backdrop of Benaras. It is one of the most underrated movies. Watch it on Netflix.





Mirzapur

Shweta played Gajagamini aka Golu's character in Mirzapur. And, over the two seasons, her character turned 360 degrees and became something else. This series has shown her power in acting. Streaming on Amazon Prime.





Cargo

A unique film about giving dead people an afterlife that is managed by crew members, starring Shweta Tripathi who is a healer, and Vikrant Massey who manages everything. The film is directed by Arati Kadav. Watch it on Netflix.





These are my favourites. What are yours? Happy Birthday Battata wada!