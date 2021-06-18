Happy 6 years to Dil Dhadakne Do; let's rewatch and enjoy

It's been 6 years that we met this crazy dysfunctional family of Mehras and it is time to give the movie Dil Dhadakne Do another watch. Because first it's weekend and second, well look at the ensemble cast.

The film has a great storyline and Zoya Akhtar has done a really good job in pulling off a story something like this. The star cast includes Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Rahul Bose, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar and many more. But, hey, do not miss out on the dog, Pluto Mehra (voiceover given by Aamir Khan) because he's the one who introduced us to this wonderful, mad, rich family. Also, this film has a good number of grooving songs.

If you still haven't watched the film, you should. It has its glitches but it's definitely a fun watch. Dil Dhadakne Do will never bore you! Go ahead and watch it on Netflix.