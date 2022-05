It's been 7 wonderful years with Seventeen! The group debuted with the song 'Adore U' on the 26th of May, 2015. And we all know if a group can get over the 7th year, then they'll last forever!





Carats around the world are already celebrating as all 13 members have done contract renewals and will continue to promote as a group.





Meanwhile, their new album "Face the Sun" is releasing on May 27. Are you looking forward to it?