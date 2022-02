Abhishek has always been criticized for his acting skills and I'm not quite sure why. I honestly think he's a good actor. Many people compare him with his father and I think It's quite stupid to do that because 1. He has his own identity and 2. His dad is an icon and so no one can replace him. Abhishek has his own persona. I have enjoyed his movies and I have found him better than other actors of his generation.

What are your thoughts?