Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Here are my 3 favourite movies that can be streamed online

Today Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 36th birthday and here are his 3 movies which are my favourite. Let us know what are yours.

Ishaqzaade:

Arjun Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with the movie Ishaqzaade along with Parineeti Chopra. The film revolves around two rebellious youngsters who belong to two rival political families, fall in love with each other. The families set out to kill them. Now, how will they survive their wrath is about the film. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

2 States:

This film is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel with the same name. Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt featuring this film is about two lovers who are from different family backgrounds. The girl is South Indian and the boy is Punjabi. Will their families accept their love and adjust to their different cultures? The film streams on Disney+ Hotstar. It's one of my favourites.

Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar:

A thriller-based dark comedy that received a lot of attention and appreciation of late is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Arjun returns with Parineeti in this film and the plot has lots of twists and turns.

These are my favourites, what about you?