Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: I like You For Not Being Defensive of Your Relationship

I wasn't really a fan or admirer of Arjun Kapoor until he truly acknowledged his relationship with Malaika Arora Khan and did not care about what the media or social media had to say about it. He was at a point in his career where he really needed to worry about being liked on social media. He had to be protective of his image, and he did.

He chose to do it the unconventional way by not letting the outside noise trouble him. Judgements, trolling, mocking, he took everything up on his chin and went ahead enjoying his life. He eventually made everyone give in to his relationship with Malaika.

He held on his own without worrying about offending the more powerful people, that should be admired. Happy Birthday Arjun