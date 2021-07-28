Happy Birthday Dhanush: Let's do Rakita!

Dhanush is a big name in Tollywood, and over the years, he has shown his acting prowess that he can be Rowdy Baby or Karnan in a jiffy. In Bollywood also, he has worked hard and showed how great an actor he is in Raanjhanaa. He has even worked in a Hollywood project, 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir', which is quite underrated. But if you watch it, you will know how rich he is as an actor. His upcoming film, 'The Gray Man' is with the Russo Brothers, along with Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds. Are you excited? I can't keep my calm. On his birthday eve, let's Rakita!