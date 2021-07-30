Happy Birthday Elli AvrRam - Apart From On-Screen Presence, She Is Also Known For Her Beauty Looks

From showing off her acting chops to being a fantastic dancer, actor Elli AvrRam wears many feathers on her cap. Apart from her on-screen presence, she is also known for her beautiful looks. On her Instagram account, she always posts her flawless beauty pictures whether she is on duty or off duty. Also, she manages to stun her makeup looks by every single time.

So, on Elli AvrRam’s Birthday, here are some looks that are worth creating:

Striking The Right Chord

Birthday girl manages to strike heavily contoured cheekbones, a bold red lipstick that matches her bold chords and her nails. She is looking amazing with the soft shaped curls.

Red Hot

Red has never looked this good. The blush heavy makeup, feathery brows, red hair, and a glossy lip. She is slaying in this simple look who knows how to pull off the bold hair color.

Old School Charm

The gorgeous actor threw it back with a look that of ‘50s Hollywood. And it looks super glam. Elli AvrRam manages to do old-school glam like no other with minimal makeup that's heavy on the blush, soft, and a tidy, side-parted hairstyle. She looks stunner with the Peter pan collar by wearing the pearls necklace on the neck.