Happy Birthday to the evergreen maestro of words, Gulzar. Tell us your favourite verse of his creation

Over the years, the lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar has written verses that have drenched our hearts and soul with emotions. Today is his birthday so let's celebrate him. Tell us which Gulzar's creation is your favourite.





Satrangi Re from Dil Se





Mera kuch saman from Ijazat





Musafir Hun Yaaron from Parichay





Do Naina Ek Kahani from Masoom





Woh Shaam Kuch Ajeeb Thi





It's one and only Gulzar who can pen down every emotion with so much delicateness. You can feel the pain, agony, love and affection from the lyrics themselves. Be it a mother singing to her child or a boy to his lover. Do you agree? These are my favourites. What are yours?