Happy Birthday Gauri Khan; Aryan Khan’s bail will be the best gift for her

Aryan Khan's bail hearing is scheduled for later today, but today is also the birthday of his mother, Gauri Khan. However, unlike past years, there will be no big Bollywood party in Mannat this year.

Her friends had planned to throw her a lavish birthday party, but they have already cancelled their preparations. Gauri Khan is distraught and misses her son, Aryan Khan, who is still being held in judicial custody.

Gauri Khan's birthday is the saddest she's ever had. Her son is still away, and she is unable to think clearly. Even wishing her a happy birthday is impossible. Gauri can only have a joyful birthday if Aryan is granted interim bail today. It's the best present she could ask for.

The case has been moved to the sessions court, therefore Aryan Khan's bail application will be heard later today. The court had previously declined to award NCB custody, but Aryan Khan is now in the custody of the court until his bail is decided later today.