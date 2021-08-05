Happy Birthday Genelia D’ Souza: Fuss-Free Hairstyles To Learn From Her

Before entering Bollywood, Genelia D’Souza made her success in the South film industry. Not to forget, the gorgeous actress also gave us an adorable, classic flick in the movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, which we all the cinema lovers have watched for over fifty years. Nowadays, she making a gal time over Instagram and making reels.

Today on her birthday, here are some of the easy and most stunning hairstyles:

High Ponytail

The best thing about ponytails that it is very easy to make with less effort to make them look perfect. Take cues from the actress Genelia D’ Souza combed back high ponytail that you can effortlessly recreate in less than five minutes. You can style with any and every outfit.

Slicked Back Hairdo

Genelia’s slicked-back hairdo is giving us all the major hairstyling goals. This one is one of the most fuss-free hairstyles and a uber-cool hairdo that will make you look beautiful even on your lazy weekdays.

Beach Waves

Every time the long straight hairs can often become monotonous. To make things more dramatic and edgier, take hairstyle cues from Genelia’s long beach waves that are one of the most tried hairstyles by B – Town Celebrities. This hairstyle you can easily achieve by braiding multiple sections from your hair, pressing it for a few seconds with a straightener, and then unbraiding it after a few minutes. And voila, you are ready with beach waves hairstyle.