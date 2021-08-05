Happy Birthday, Genelia Deshmukh! Did you know the love birds Riteish and Genelia debuted in Bollywood together?

We all remember Genelia's Aditi's character from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na but do you with which film she stepped into the showbiz world? It's Tujhe Meri Kasam, along with Riteish Deshmukh, who also debuted in the same movie back in 2003. With that film, their chemistry started to build up, and after dating for 9 years, they tied their knot in 2013. They still give us couple goals! Happy Birthday, Genelia.





