Happy Birthday Huma Qureshi: 3 must-watch movies/tv-shows

Over the years, Huma Qureshi has proven her versatility in acting by choosing different kinds of roles in movies. On her birthday, she has released the first look from her upcoming film, 'Monica, O My Darling'. To celebrate her special day, let's watch some of her best works to date.





Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead was a huge break for Huma Qureshi to work on a Hollywood project. It is currently streaming on Netflix.





Maharani

Maharani is a web show with a gripping plot based on political grounds and streaming on SonyLiv App with 10 episodes.





Badlapur

In Badlapur, apart from Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi deserves special mention. She plays Jhimli, a unique character. The movie can be watched on Zee5, Jio Cinema.





What is your favourite movie of hers? Which one have you liked more?