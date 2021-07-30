Happy Birthday Huma Qureshi - Dreamy Makeup Looks

She has left no stone unturned to charm and surprise the audience with her vivacious and versatile on-screen presence. Today she is celebrating her 35th birthday. Also, on her Instagram, she shared the first look of her upcoming Netflix series - Monica, O My Darling. She looks so flawless Seeing her clad in an all-black garb, soft curls, and crimson red lips.

Unapologetic Red Lips

The power of red lipstick is one such thing that you should never underestimate. Take all the cues from her looks by putting on some mascara, light-toned creamy copper eyes, and lips with a sizzling red shade.

Go Easy In Desi

Huma Qureshi pulls off her Indian traditional look as effortlessly as her power looks. Keeping makeup attractive yet subtle in a glorious desi outfit. The actress's eye makeup is very simple. She has applied a black eyeliner with a thin, faded wing. Also, dabbed a nude color eyeshadow, primed her eyes, and a soft pink lip shade on the lips.

Wing It In Blue

The actress is on the top of the trend charts with her striking blue eyes. Huma has painted her eyelids with a soft metallic brown eyeshadow. She has applied black eyeliner to draw a beautiful, thick blue wing to the outer corner of her eyes and slid it back towards her upper portion of lids. She looks super stunning.

Which makeup looks from these you are going to try?