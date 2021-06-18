Happy birthday Imtiaz Ali!

Dear Imtiaz,

Thank you for blessing us with your amazing movies. You filled our lives with magic.

I remember the first time I watched, 'Jab We Met' I fell in love with the movie. It has been 14 years since the movie came out and it is still my go-to movie for every mood. All of your movie characters inspired me in one way or the other. I learned to love myself from 'Geet'. Your movie 'Rockstar' gave the world its greatest song, 'Kun Faya Kun.' We learned the true meaning of friendship from your movie 'Cocktail.' When in 2014 your movie 'Highway' was released starring Alia Bhatt, no lies I felt it was the best movie of you and Alia. The script, the editing, acting everything was on point. When I came out of the theatre I had goosebumps. Thank you Imtiaz Ali for inspiring us and for all the great movies, we will forever be grateful to you.

On Imtiaz Ali's birthday let me know your favourite movie of his in the comments.