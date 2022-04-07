Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan!Here are some of the interesting facts you didn't know about Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan has been one of the most loved and appreciated actors of her time. During her peak years the actress was an inspiration to many young girls. Her fans loved her naturalistic style of acting. As much as she loved her work she loved keeping her private life private
Here are some of the interesting facts you didn't know about Jaya Bachchan:
- Jaya Bachchan had completed her acting education from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune.
- At the age of 15 she made her debut in Bollywood with Satyajit Ray's Bengali film Mahanagar.
- One of her best performances till date is said to be in Koshish.
- Even though Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan was seen together for the first time in Bansi Birju, Amitabh had made a cameo in Guddi.
- Did you know during the making of Sholya, the actress was pregnant with her first child, Shweta