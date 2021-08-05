Happy Birthday Kajol: Festive Looks To Steal From This Diva

Kajol Devgan has stolen millions of hearts since the 90s. She is a definition of a blockbuster queen due to her cinematic roles from being the Anjali in the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge have remained the iconic Bollywood actress over the years. Arey na re…, Zara sa jhoom loon main 90s kids know how that song goes, amirite? The actress was last seen in the Netflix movie named Tribhanga, we all are amazed by her ravishing presence till now.

Today on Kajol’s birthday here are some festive – ethnic beauty looks:

On A Lighter Note

Take cues from the actor Kajol Devgan, who has kept her makeup elegant, minimal and has worn a sunshine smile with a nude brown shade of lipstick. You can combine this look with easy waves clipped invisibly on one side, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a bindi.

A Hint Of Smokey

When you are feeling edgy and want to turn things around a little then try Kajols’s stylish modern festive look that is an absolute winner. You can start with bronze eyeshadow and then layer it with a smudged smokey blacky eyeshadow on the lower lids. Finish this look with straight hair tucked behind your ears and by applying a red rust lipstick.

Flattering In A Desi Avatar

You can recreate this look for an at-home festive gathering. This is a must-try hairstyle and makeup from her. You can begin with a hint of blush on the cheeks, a lovely brown shade on the lips, and lining your eyes with kohl. Finish the traditional look with a loose done fishtail braid. And you are ready to slay.

Make A Statement

If you like to wear a saree like this glamourous actress, then you had to know that a bun and a saree is a classic combination that can’t go wrong. To give your bun some color and layering, you can wrap a gajra over your hair made from your favorite flowers. Like Kajol, finish this look by dabbing a dark brown eyeshadow on your eyes and also by drawing a smudged, soft line in the same shade below the waterline.