Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: Let's give the gift of respect to this extremely talented Bollywood actress

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is enjoying her 41st birthday to the fullest with hubby Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh in the Maldives. While she is a formidable name - having carved a niche for herself in the B-town, always trying to invent herself with changing times and always being so upfront and outspoken about her views, but of late the Laal Singh Chaddha actress has been on the forefront of facing several social media trolls.

Be it the names of her children Taimur and Jehangir, who a section of people claims are inspired by barbaric rulers of the past or her recent book's title 'The Pregnancy Bible' which according to some, offended their religious sentiments or the latest fee hike controversy where people claimed that charging a hefty amount to play a religious character on screen was wrong, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been constantly on the target of several social media trolls in recently.

But on the brighter side, that doesn't seem to impact her the way some wished to be. She has never been more popular and professionally stable in her career and seems to moving ahead all the time. When asked about her response she said that she wouldn't care about the trolls and it wasn't about demanding a certain amount of money, it was about respect, respect towards her personal and professional life and knowing her worth.

So, on her 41st birthday, let us all give the gift of respect to this extremely talented actress, which she truly deserves. Comments?