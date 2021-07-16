Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Here are 3 movies to watch on OTT

Katrina Kaif has been acting in Bollywood for many years now. She has given good performances in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Tiger Zinda Hai, etc. Today she is celebrating her 38th birthday, so let's rewatch my 3 favourite movies of her on the OTT platform.





Rajneeti on Netflix Rajneeti

is a film based on political grounds starring Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles, directed by Prakash Jha. Katrina has really outshone herself in the movie. The film has some great songs as well.





Jagga Jasoos on Netflix

Jagga Jasoos, a musical drama based on an adventurous journey to find Jagga's (played by Ranbir Kapoor) father, directed by Anurag Basu. Katrina Kaif plays a journalist's character, and even though the film didn't do well at the box office, Katrina Kaif did well.





Ek Tha Tiger on Amazon Prime

Ek Tha Tiger is the first film of the franchise, and Katrina Kaif really shown her strength as an actor, martial art performer, and dancer. I really liked this movie franchise starring Salman Khan.





Happy Birthday, Kat! What are your thoughts?