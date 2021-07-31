Happy Birthday Kiara Advani- 3 movies that gave her the fame

Kiara Advani debuted in Bollywood with the film Fugly. Along with Bollywood, she has also worked in Tamil movies. Today she is celebrating her birthday and here are the 3 important movies of her career that gave her fame.





M.S Dhoni: An Untold Story

Even though she debuted with Fugly, her character as Sakshi Rawat in the film M.S Dhoni starring Sushant Singh Rajput, where she played cricketer's real-life wife's role, gave her fame. She was great in it. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.





Lust Stories

Lust Stories is an anthology of four short films. Kiara acted in one of them, which was directed by Karan Johar, in the opposite of Vicky Kaushal. That film garnered appreciation from everybody because of the uniqueness of stories. It is streaming on Netflix.





Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh, a Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, starring Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor can be watched on Netflix. Kiara's silent treatment and presence in the film enhanced the beauty.