Happy Birthday Kiara Advani - The Stunner Left Us Fascinated With Her Makeup Looks

Be it her impressive dance looks moves on the stage or exceptional acting chops, birthday girl Kiara Advani is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. So, on her 29th birthday here are some makeup looks that you can recreate.

Princess Vibes

Your princess moment is about to come true. Take cues from Kiara Advani – keep your base dewy for a natural and simple look. Sweep on a berry tones eyeshadow on the lower lash line and apply a glittery silver shade on the lids. Sweep on a frosty lipstick and apply oodles of mascara to complete this look. If you don’t have glittery eyeshadow, just use some Vaseline petroleum jelly on the lids to recreate the glossy effect.

All That Glitter

From the sultry eye makeup to the loose curls, Kiara Advani looks beautiful! You can start by applying a creamy foundation to set your base before highlighting your cheeks and contouring to make them look chiselled like Kiara’s. For eyes, use a golden eyeshadow to spotlight the inner corners of your eyes and swutch to deep berry-toned eyeshadow. Then just apply a little mascara and you are good to go.

Not So Subtle

This look by Kiara Advani is just perfect. To recreate this look, start by applying a matte base and contour your cheeks to make them more prominent. Apply a nude brown eyeshadow color on your lids, a stroke of thin eyeliner, and mascara for va-va-voom lashes like Kiara. Apply a nude pink lips shade to tie the whole look together.