Happy Birthday Mawra Hocane, Thank you for giving us Sanam Teri kasam

Pakistani Actor Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane's film Sanam Teri Kasam, I was addicted to the songs at the time of its debut, but based on the reviews and box office results, I assumed it was simply another Bollywood foolish romance movie with wonderful songs.





So, under the most unlikely of circumstances, I came upon the video song 'Keech meri picture' that year. I ended up viewing the entire video and listening to all of the songs in one sitting. The music scenes were really appealing to me. I saw several bits from the film and thought it was cute and would be a fun way to pass the time, but I had no plans to watch it. Read several articles about it and even the movie's plot on Wikipedia. It was a very typical love storey, but the scenes I watched lingered with me. As a result, I ended myself viewing the songs again today. I suddenly felt compelled to see the film. I was well-versed in the entire storey. I've seen most of the scenes.





I'm not a big fan of romantic movies because they're usually cliched and feature cheesy language. This film is no exception. However, I was able to sense the film's love element and felt emotionally linked to the protagonists. I was interested in seeing this film because of the lead actors' performances. Harsh and Mawra looked fantastic together. I had a crush on Mawra's Saru because she reminded me of an innocent and nerdy crush I had when I was younger. I was enthralled by their performance and lost track of time while watching the film. Even the corny romantic phrases sounded lovely. That was the movie's cuteness. I sobbed a lot once the movie ended. I was taken aback when I realised I was crying.I knew the climax before watching. But still...





This is a unique film. Their affection was palpable. I could sense their anguish. Is love really that adorable and divine? Damn, I'm going to watch this movie again tomorrow. I'm writing this piece while listening to the 'Sanam Teri Kasam title song' in the background.





What spell did this film cast on me? Why can't I put Saru and Inder out of my mind? I believe I'm on a love high. Such romance films may not have a particularly interesting plot, but they are heartfelt and emotionally moving. When you add in the excellent acting of the cast, you won't forget this film for a long time.