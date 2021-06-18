Happy Birthday Mithun Chakraborty: My 3 favourite picks that you can watch on Netflix

Mithun Chakraborty is the person who brought disco into the trend. His dancing style, attitude, and dressing style affected many youngsters at that time. Here are my favourite movies of the star that we can watch on Netflix any time, let us know yours as well.

Disco Dancer:

Disco Dancer is a film about a poor boy who uses his talent to become a great Disco dancer and takes revenge on the person who blamed him and his mother for theft. The movie has great songs and Mithun showed his great potential.

Agneepath:

Agneepath may put Amitabh Bachchan as the lead, but the film wouldn't have success if there was no Krishnan Iyer (Mithun Chakraborty). I loved the part he played.

Guru:

Mithun had a very important role in Abhishek Bachchan's Guru. Without his character, the film wouldn't feel complete.

Happy Birthday to the evergreen superstar, Mithun Chakraborty. These are my favourite movies, what are yours?