Happy Birthday Naseeruddin Shah: 5 movies to watch on the OTT platform

Naseeruddin Shah is celebrating his 71 birthday, so let's rewatch a few of his great works on the OTT platforms. He even debuted on a digital platform with a musical series, Bandish Bandits, that streams on Amazon Prime Video. Here are my 5 favourite picks of his movies.

The Tashkent Files on Zee5

The Tashkent Files is a mystery thriller starring an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Shweta Basu Prasad, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi, Vinay Pathak, and Pankaj Tripathi. It revolved around the mysterious death of Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

A Wednesday on Netflix

A Wednesday is a cult movie starring Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. This film was directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Ishqiya on Amazon Prime

Ishqiya is a movie with a unique storyline depicting a love triangle, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vidya Balan, and Arshad Warsi.

Waiting on Netflix

Waiting is a film that stars Naseeruddin and Kalki Koechlin as the lead roles. The film is set in a hospital where two strangers befriended each other while waiting for their comatose partners to return.

Maqbool on Disney+ Hotstar

Maqbool is a Hindi remake of the Shakespearean play Macbeth, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri played the character of Weird Sisters or Weird Witches' gender-flipped roles, while Irrfan Khan played the main lead, Tabu played Lady Macbeth, and Pankaj Kapoor played the King.

