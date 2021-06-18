Happy Birthday R Madhavan: From Rang De Basanti to Tanu Weds Manu, R Madhavan is one actor who doesn't shy away from doing smaller parts!

Everyone who is a fan of R. Madhavan knows that while the actor is known for his memorable performances in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein as the ever so charming Maddy and in Vikram Vedha as the pragmatic cop Vikram, there have been several instances where the actor has proved that one doesn't need much screen time to prove one's worth.





Be it cult classics like Rang De Basanti where Madhavan was seen playing an aspiring and patriotic pilot who also was given probably the least amount of screen time from among the cast, but that didn't stop the actor to make a bigger impact on the movie as a whole. And quite similar was the case with the yet another fan favorite Tanu Weds Manu where Maddy plays an NRI doctor searching for an Indian wife. And despite not being well written and not given enough focus in the movie, there can hardly be any seen when you see Manu not doing justice to his part which just shows the callibre of this overly underrated actor.





So now as the actor turns 51 today, let's hope to see more of this extremly talented actor on screen in the future. Thoughts?