Happy Birthday Samantha!!Here are 5 Samantha films/shows I have enjoyed over a period of time:

Undoubtedly Samantha is my favorite actress from the South film industry. It's not just her acting skills that makes her standout but also her voice for issues which are ignored in the society. If someone asked me to name my idol from the South industry then I would any day name her. Here are 5 Samantha movies I have enjoyed over a period of time:

Makkhi (Eega) - One of the best films made in the history of cinema. Makkhi was not some ordinary love story. Makkhi is considered to be Samantha and Nani's best films till date Jaanu - A cute love-story of the modern age. Majili - If you're someone who believes in love then you should definitely watch this Rangasthalam - The chemistry between Ram Charan and Samantha is too cute to handle. The Family Man 2 - The Family Man 2 gave Samantha an opportunity make a soft corner in the hearts of the North Indian audience.

If you haven't watched this then what are you doing? Hurry...go watch it!