Happy Birthday Shefali Shah: An Underrated Gem of Bollywood Who Finally Broke Out of Typecasting !

Shefali Shah made her debut in a minor role in 1995 with Rangeela starring Aamir Khan. Her next performance in Satya gave her the critical acclamation and she even won Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress and the Best Supporting Actress.





Since then, she has been a part of several successful movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Waqt:The Race Against Time, Juice and Last Lear but the turning point of her career came with Netflix’s Emmy-winning series Delhi Crime. Shefali Shah rose to fame in 2019 for her exceptional performance in Netflix’s Delhi Crime but the sad part is that it took her 26 years in the industry to get the audience to recognise her talent.





One of the major reason that Shefali Shah's talent went unnoticed for so long was because she became a victim of typecasting at an early age. Shefali played the role of a mother of a 15-year-old when she was just 20. When she was 28, she played the mother to Akshay Kumar on-screen. After years of struggle, Shefali Shah managed to overcome this challenge and finally played the role of a female protagonist and impressed the world with her performance in Delhi Crime.