Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: Here are 3 of my favourite movies of hers; what are yours?

Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 36th birthday, and here's a list of movies of Sonam Kapoor which are my favourite. Tell us your favourites and let's wish her a Happy Birthday together.

Delhi-6:

Sonam Kapoor may have debuted with Saawariya, but I know her from Delhi-6. It's a beautiful family drama set on the political Hindu-Muslim dispute on the grounds of Delhi. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor along with an ensemble cast. The film has gorgeous visuals with an amazing music album. Who can ever forget Sonam Kapoor in 'Masakkali'?

Khoobsurat:

Khoobsurat is another khoobsurat (beautiful) movie where Sonam Kapoor plays a quirky, fun-loving physiotherapist's role, Milli. She gets a job at a royal palace and slowly uncovers truths about their family problems. But she also falls in love with the prince, Vikram which was played by Fawad Khan.

Ek Ladki ko Dekha toh Aisa laga:

This may not have buzzed much at the box office, but I really liked it. The film is coloured with emotions. It has a great cast including Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor, and others. In this film, Sonam Kapoor plays a gay character.

You can stream these movies on Netflix.