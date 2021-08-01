Happy Birthday Taapsee: Beauty Pageant to Bollywood, an outsider cemented her place

My Opinion might be different from the sub, but I genuinely found her acting interesting (of course, not the southern work).

Our Punjabi kudi completed her graduation in Computer Science Engineering but see how she ended up in the industry. During her college days with her craze to try modeling and for extra pocket money, she made an entry into the glamour industry.

Do you know She participated in Femina Miss India 2008 pageant at the age of 20 and even though she did not win the national pageant she bagged two important sub titles ‘Femina Miss Fresh Face’ and ‘Femina Miss Beautiful Skin’

Taapsee, who had no connections or assistance in the film industry, auditioned and was chosen for Channel V's talent show Get Gorgeous, which led to her acting career, and she never looked back.

To the stunning actress who has earned a name for herself in the profession in such a short time, here's wishing you a very happy birthday and many more years of success and happiness!