Happy Birthday Trent Boult!!

Trent Boult is a name that requires no introduction. In this game where the batsman gets the most limelight, he has created his own image. He is one of the bowlers who creates magic on the field.





Trent Boult plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and is considered one of the key bowlers and is known to take wickets at the most crucial times in a match. Being Mumbai Indian fans we can not forget his contribution to last season's victory.





Internationally, he plays for New Zealand and has some of the best spells under his name. He is no. 1 I ODI Bowler according to ICC and has over 165 wickets in ODI and approximately 300 in Tests. When New Zealand lost in the World Cup finals it broke all our hearts for all the players but especially him and Kane Williamson. But when the team won the World Test Championship, even when it was against India none of us felt bad because of how good and humble this team and its players are.





Comment down and let us know your favourite spell of Trent Boult.





Happiest Birthday Legend in Making!!