Happy Friendship Day 2021: Wondering what to watch? Recommending 5 movies on OTT

We are still under lockdown radar, and we can't really go out and enjoy this day with our friends but worry not. Here I am, recommending 5 movies that you can stream on OTT platforms and enjoy with your best friend or friend gang through Zoom, Meet, or Discord. Sounds fun?





Dil Chahta Hai

This is a movie about three best friends who get drifted apart after college but take a trip to Goa to relive their memories. Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshay Khanna, this film is a must-watch for this day. Stream it on Netflix.





Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

It's a bachelorette trip to Spain among three friends Kabir, Imran, and Arjun, starring Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, and Hrithik Roshan. The film has fun, emotional drama, beautiful bonds, and gorgeous sceneries of Spain. Streaming on Netflix. The list will never be complete without this film.





Cocktail

A love triangle among friends is a very common factor in real life. Isn't it? When Veronica (Deepika Padukone) welcomes her boyfriend Gautam's (Saif Ali Khan) friend Meera (Diana Penty), things start to complicate. Watch this film streaming on Jio Cinema for free.





Rock On!!

Four friends start a band chasing their dreams to become musicians but, they face a huge hurdle in the middle of their journey, and it never became successful. Years later, when they try once again to reignite their friendship and love for music, it becomes something great. The film starring, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli streams on Netflix.





Kai Po Che

A beautiful representation of Chetan Bhagat's novel, 3 Mistakes of Life starring, Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh, and Rajkummar Rao streams on Netflix. On this friendship day, watch this film with your friends and enjoy it!