"Har Hindustani ki Naz" Harnaaz, Miss Universe 2021 received heartful appreciation from Sushmita sen!

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has penned a note of appreciation for Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, calling her ‘Har Hindustani ki naz’. Sushmita had won the Miss Universe pageant in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000.

Sharing two pictures of Harnaaz from the pageant, Sushmita wrote, "#yehbaat ‘Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 India. So proud of you! Congratulations."

Indeed, Harnaaz Sandhu is "Har Hindustani ki Naz". Not only Sushmita, but the entire nation is proud of this young Miss Universe 2021.