Harmful Ingredients That You Should Avoid In Hair Colors And Dyes

Everyone has experimented with a dye that consisted of ash greys, neon pinks, and even vivid violets. And while they looked great, the one thing we be able to overlook was the damaging hair color ingredients that triggered more damage than we had ever imagined.

Many of them are safe to use but on the other hand, the dyes and color contain harmful chemicals that can cause damage and leave them unhealthy, brittle, and dry.

So here is a PSA of using hair colors and the harmful ingredients:

Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide or peroxide is used as a substitute for bleach since it is held to be less harsh on the hair. But lightening your hair with peroxide leads to frizz, long-term cuticle, split ends, and also causes breakage of hair in the long run.

Sulphates

Sulphate is known to be a haircare villain. They are added to the hair dyes to keep your mane clean. But when it is used with bleach then this ingredient can make your hair very brittle, prone to breakage, and weak.

Resorcinol

This is one of the most harmful ingredients among all because it won't just harm your tresses but will also harm your overall health. It can cause redness and irritation on the skin, inhaled it can cause stomach ache, and also a hormone disruptor which can affect the nervous system in a long run and also can cause thyroid issues.

Ammonia

Ammonia is known to be the biggest culprit when it comes to damaging your hair. So, this ingredient should be avoided. This may help the color properly penetrate the hair but in a long run can make your hair unhealthy, brittle, and dry. When used the awful odor can irritate eyes and nose which can later cause serious illness.