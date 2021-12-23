Harnaaz Sandhu will benefit from advantages such as an NYU apartment, free groceries, and travel as Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe 2021 was won by a Chandigarh-based contestant. Harnaaz Sandhu returned the Miss Universe crown to India after a 21-year absence.





The larger the win, the higher the advantages, and that is exactly what the new Miss Universe will be receiving now that she has won the competition.





According to rumours, Harnaaz's Miss Universe crown costs Rs. 37 crores. She is granted special permission to stay at the Miss Universe Apartments in New York for a year, although she must share the place with Miss USA. During her stay, the Miss Universe Organization provides her with whatever she needs, from groceries to clothing.





She also has access to a team of talented make-up artists who will make her seem immaculate and stunning. In addition, she will be reimbursed for the cost of her cosmetics, hair products, shoes, clothing, jewellery, and skin care for a year.





A team of the world's best photographers is assigned to the title owner to construct her portfolios, and she has access to a professional stylist, a dietician, a dermatologist, and a dentist, among other amenities.





There are numerous special events, parties, premieres, screenings, and castings that are all free. The Organization also gives her a year's worth of travel rights, as well as the expense of her lodging and meals.





