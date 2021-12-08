Harnaaz Sandhu's journey of Miss India to Miss Universe!

Have look at Harnaaz Sandhu journey, who is recently been crowned for the title of Miss Universe. Her confidence and the spark of winning the title speak for themselves in her most dreamy and amazing journey of winning the title from Miss India to Miss Universe!

India has brought back the crown of Miss Universe after 21 years, it is such a proud and honourable moment for Harnaaz Sandhu and her family!

This is just a piece of amazing news to wake up to don't you think?