Harry Potter's 20 years anniversary on HBO Max!

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson will join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other esteemed cast members from all eight Harry Potter films in returning to Hogwarts for the first time to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which debuted 20 years ago today. The enchanting making-of story unfolds through all-new in-depth interviews and casts conversations in the retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved films franchises of all time.





Harry Potters eight-films collection is now streaming on HBO.

The Return to Hogwarts will be released on HBO during the holiday season on January 1 when the clock struck to 12 at midnight. So come all to feel the magical ride of Harry Potters world with the casts on HBO's OTT platform!