Has Aditya Chopra ruined YRF's legacy with back to back flops?

Yash Raj Films otherwise also known as YRF is considered to be one of the biggest banners today in the country. For any actor, it's a big deal to work with 'Dharma' or 'YRF' today. Recently, the production banner also celebrated its 50 years. YRF has made some of the most iconic films of its time, such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Dhoom series, Bunty Aur Babli, Dostana, and the list just goes on and on. But ever since a year or two, YRF films have been flopping at the box office. YRF's legacy can be ruined if not taken a strong action soon. This can be a serious concern for the production company because it's not only about the loss that one should worry about but also the credibility that comes along with it. Movies like Samrat Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordan, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Thugs Of Hindostan, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar for which the audience was eagerly waiting haven't performed well.

There are so many things that YRF is doing wrong and now people are concerned that even Shamshera might not perform well because of the strategies YRF is using. One of the main concerns raised by the audience is the lack of promotions. Even if the movie has a big star cast and big banner, that is not enough to make sure the audience is attracted to watch. Don't you think it's high-time Aditya Chopra does something about this?