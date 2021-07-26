Has Akshay Kumar typecast himself in order to compete with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan?

With C. Sankaran Nair's biopic already being talked about, rumours of Akshay Kumar being roped in have done the rounds. With a string of biopics and movies based on real life events being handed over to Akshay, it looks like the actor has pretty much typecast himself. And at this point there's so many biopics that there's a saturation. There's nothing new to offer, and the industry picks an iconic person and reduces their struggle into an entertainer with typical elements.

When Mirabai Chanu secured a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Twitter already started their dialogues on the fact that Akshay was probably going to find who the coach is and play their part in an upcoming movie. With most of his movies centred around such stories, he's finding his space in a category that has been dominated by the Khans. If we take Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan into the equation, the next superstars that one might think of are probably Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn (Amitabh Bachchan continues in his own stardom, though).

Since Akshay still doesn't have as much of that mass appeal that the Khans enjoy, is he continuously typecasting himself and signing as many movies as possible to reach that level?