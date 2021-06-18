Has Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda sworn off of Bollywood?

Amitabh Bachchan has been long regarded as an icon in Bollywood. Not only that, the superstar enjoys quite a fandom even outside of India. Some of his yesteryear hit movies were popular abroad. And seeing how filmy families work in the industry, there's always been guessing and speculations on who will join Bollywood.

Navya Naveli Nanda is Big B's granddaughter through Shweta Nanda, and the youngster has a lot of fame on her shoulders. In spite of not having joined films, and her mother not being an actress, Navya has a large social media presence. She's followed ardently, and makes it to the news many times. She pursued education abroad, interned in advertising, and later said that she intends on joining her father's business. She's been schooled in on the pros and cons of joining the industry.

While she has refuted claims of joining Bollywood, do you think it's final? Even Manushi Chhillar had said she wouldn't be working in Bollywood, but she's signed up multiple movies including YRF's Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. What do you think? Will Navya remain out of the film industry or is Bollywood going to be her calling?