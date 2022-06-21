  1. Home
Has Arjun Kapoor done any surgery to lose weight?

First thing first, Arjun Kapoor or anyone in Bollywood is an 'Actor' and the only work an actor has is to 'act'. it is a common misconception in our country that actors have to look good, tall and with abs. That's a big 'NO'. Actors represent common man stories on screen and not every person in this world has the perfect jaw lines or genes to look like a 'model'.


Recently replying to a comment on IG about a troll, he proved that he is very natural about his weight loss. He is one actor who adores his weight loss journey and even if few fans consider him still fat, he knows how to tackle them! So I don't think he has done any surgery. It's just him working really hard to get in shape. A total KING!

These Hrithik Roshan Burger King ads are just too cute!
https://youtu.be/MdQ62tGltjk https://youtu.be/UIOf0lB5a3I https://youtu.be/9tQ1krO26_Q
Posted by Rancho . 8 hours ago

Old but gold ! xD xD


Majnu Bhai : Baburao Supremacy xD
1 REPLY 8 hours ago
Posted by Rancho . 8 hours ago

It be like that sometimes xD
Straight Talker : This is so true xD
0 REPLY 8 hours ago
Posted by Lolo - KK . 8 hours ago

Is Kiara Advani in the same league as Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone?

Deepika and Alia are big stars today in the Bollywood industry. Needless to people might say, they have worked hard to reach this position today and it seems like Kiara is following in their footsteps. It seems like it's a treat for Kiara's fans because of her back-to-back movies. I think it's too soon to compare Kiara with Deepika or Alia or for that matter even consider her in the same league. Even though Kiara is doing more movies but she needs to do strong characters like Deepika or Alia to be considered in the same league as them.

In an interview. Kiara was asked about this and this is what she had to say,  "It is amazing because they are amazing as actresses. I think I might be doing something right and it is highly motivating. It is more motivating because I do admire them. I love their work, and it pushes me to do better and take on solo projects. It is very motivating."  
Alizeh👩 : She's the next superstar after Alia. Among present actresses, she's the best. Those who are saying she does flowerpot roles, kindly watch BB2 & JJJ ( she's the main female lead)
0 REPLY 16 mins ago
Posted by Aashna Sheikh . 8 hours ago

Favorite Bollywood drama film of 90s
