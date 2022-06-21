Has Arjun Kapoor done any surgery to lose weight?
First thing first, Arjun Kapoor or anyone in Bollywood is an 'Actor' and the only work an actor has is to 'act'. it is a common misconception in our country that actors have to look good, tall and with abs. That's a big 'NO'. Actors represent common man stories on screen and not every person in this world has the perfect jaw lines or genes to look like a 'model'.
Recently replying to a comment on IG about a troll, he proved that he is very natural about his weight loss. He is one actor who adores his weight loss journey and even if few fans consider him still fat, he knows how to tackle them! So I don't think he has done any surgery. It's just him working really hard to get in shape. A total KING!