Has Deepika Padukone forgiven Ranbir Kapoor despite going on record to talk about him cheating?

This is not to hate on any of the celebrities mentioned, and I think they're all very capable, professional actors. There were a couple of reports floating around about the breakup between Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. The two are in happy relationships with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt respectively.





The distance between Deepika and Katrina Kaif has also gone on for a long while, and they've mostly avoided speaking about each other. However, it seems Deepika has gone on record to talk about infidelity during her relationship with Ranbir. She's said that he didn't only cheat on her once, but several times with her even catching him once.





Seeing that Deepika and Ranbir worked together on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, and are even on friendly terms now, have all these actors left the hatchet behind them? Why did the Deepika-Katrina issue brew for much longer, then?