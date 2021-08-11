Has Deepika's share of controversies also helped her earn fame along with her talent?

Deepika has been in the industry for a long time. Apart from giving back-to-back movies, she has never missed a chance to give us controversies. From her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor to the Padmavaat controversy and being summoned by NCB, Deepika has always been in the news. Deepika is the media’s favorite. She is always in news. Do you think that can be another reason for the fame she gets? She is a very hard-working individual and one of the leading actresses but being a celebrity requires a lot. Do you think her being the media’s favorite when it comes to controversies becomes another reason for people to watch her movies, first being the great talent she is?