Has the Dostana 2 controversy really worked for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan was all over the news last month after getting fired from 'Dostana 2' (co-starring Janhvi Kapoor) and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions stating to never work with him again. The reactions of the netizens were divided on this incident while many lashing out at Johar for doing this to him because he is an outsider. Others meanwhile blamed Kartik's unprofessional behavior. But now it looks like the end of the tunnel is bright for Kartik as he has bagged an interesting project.

He will be next seen in 'Scam 1992' director Hansal Mehta's film and will be playing an Indian Air Force officer. It looks like things are turning in favor of Kartik as Hansal is one of the most popular directors in tinsel town right now, thanks to the massive success of his web series 'Scam 1992.' Plus Kartik playing an IAF officer will be a thing to look forward to. In the past, Shah Rukh Khan, R. Madhavan, and Amitabh Bachchan have essayed this role. What do you think of it? Will Kartik Aaryan be a fit for this role? Because there has been skepticism on his acting chops by a large section of the audience. Especially after the release of the 'Dhamaka' teaser.