Has The Family Man season 2 trailer struck a nerve with its Tamil audience?

The Family Man's upcoming season has been the talk of town for a long time now. The show is one of Amazon Prime's biggest successes, and was highly anticipated ever since the first season ended. The second season was also postponed instead of dropping on February. Why? There were a lot of speculations around this. Some said that Prime took a conscious decision to hold it off because of the Tandav controversy. Others claimed that The Family Man's second season could fall into censorship troubles.

However, the trailer was released yesterday and instantly trended on YouTube. But there's a catch. Despite being overwhelmingly liked on the platform and having a very small ratio of dislikes, Twitter told another story. On Twitter, there was a trend under #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils. Why? Well, from the looks of it, this season is centered around Chennai as Manoj Bajpayee’s character heads there. Samantha Akkineni plays the antagonist who is allegedly fighting in a way that portrays Tamils as terrorists. This hasn't been well received by some of the Tamil audience who felt that her uniform bore an uncanny resemblance to LTTE's and undermined the liberation struggle.

What do you think?