Has Hollywood still not considered Priyanka Chopra as a big movie star?

Priyanka Copra is the only successful Bollywood actor to date who stayed put in Hollywood after the late Irfan Khan. But looks like she is getting very minimal roles even after getting big movies! Priyanka Copra got a big banner movie in Hollywood for which she is also promoting right now The Matrix Resurrection! Well even though she got a part but we would see her for just 10 minutes in the second half of the movie.

Well even after being recognized in Hollywood for more than 3 years she hasn't been able to gain a solo movie that is based on her character! It looks like Hollywood has still not opened doors for Priyanka Chopra Jonas even after doing so many projects!

Let's see if her next movie Citadel has given her any bigger role!

What are your thoughts on this guys?