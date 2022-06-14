Has Kamal Haasan surpassed Rajnikanth in terms of popularity?

Who is not familiar with Kamal Haasan and Rajnikanth unless and until f you live under a rock. Kamal Haasan and Rajnikanth are two of the most strong, powerful known personalities from South film industry. Kamal Haasan and Rajnikanth have both worked on both sides of the industry. In Chennai people worship these two actors and even though Kamal Haasan is powerful Rajnikanth has suppressed him in popularity. Rajnikanth once revealed in an interview how he was not familiar with Tamil language as he resided from a Maharashtrian background and watched Kamal Haasan movies to understand the Tamil language. There was a point when people thought that maybe Kamal Haasan can surpass Rajnikanth in popularity but as they say, no one like Thalaiva. People believe that the acting talent and Kamal Haasan's dedication to cinema is way ahead of Rajnikanth. Comparing two of the most important names from Kolywood does not make sense because both of them have worked hard to reach where they're today.