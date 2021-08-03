Has Kareena Kapoor Khan evolved from fighting with co-stars to working with lesser known actors?

Nobody can deny that Kareena Kapoor Khan has played some of the most iconic characters of 2000s Bollywood. Whether it's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Poo or Jab We Met's Geet, she's a memorable actress. In fact, she's the fan favourite of many star kids now, including Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday. Probably because her roles impacted mainstream pop culture.

At the same time, Kareena was infamous for her spats with several co-stars. Whether it was her strained relation with Ameesha Patel following Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai's success, her comments on Bipasha Basu during Ajnabee, or her subtle dig Priyanka Chopra despite working on Aitraaz, Kareena's equation wasn't the best with competitors. Not only that but Kareena also used to avoid working with stars whom she considered to not be her equivalent. She wouldn't generally act opposite unknown actors, and preferred to work with bigger stars like the Khans or Akshay Kumar.

But flash forward now to the point where she's completed over two decades in the industry and she has mellowed her approach. Kareena has begun experimenting with her roles, has taken to acting with celebrities who aren't as known as her, and is hailed for shattering norms that it's a difficult space for actresses to pursue their Bollywood career post marriage and motherhood. Not to mention, she still slips into glamorous roles easily. Do you think she has matured and evolved over time?