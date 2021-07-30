Has Katrina Kaif gotten a pass over speaking Hindi when Evelyn Edwards had to in Mimi?

This in no way is to shame Katrina Kaif, who has been in Bollywood for nearly two decades, but it's known that the actress struggles a fair bit to speak Hindi. She's starred in some immensely popular movies including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Rajneeti, Namastey London, and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. I personally feel she stood out in Zero despite the movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. But at the same time, I think a lot of roles are tailor made for her, based on the fact that she's not comfortable with the language.

In most of her movies, Katrina's voice has been dubbed by Mona Ghosh Shetty (props to her, of course). There's no denying that Katrina is a wonderful dancer with many hit songs to her name. When it comes to roles, though, she's always played an NRI, an Indian-origin woman living abroad, or a biracial person who is of partly Indian background. This is all done so that she isn't expected to be fluent in Hindi in the movie.

However, in Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mimi, Evelyn Edwards speaks Hindi pretty well and has good dialogue delivery. How was she expected to fill in and speak the language when Katrina has had a pass over it for years? Do you think she should improve her diction or should Bollywood open up avenues for actors who can't speak the language?