Has Katrina Kaif squashed pregnancy rumors after posting this picture?

Katrina Kaif posted a picture of herself and her friends standing on a beach, on her birthday. The actress has turned 39 today and she wrote in the caption, "Birthday wala din." Until today morning, there were rumors going around about Katrina Kaif being pregnant and announcing it publicly in the evening as it's her birthday. Seems like the actress has squashed those rumors by posting this picture. From the pictures, it doesn't seem like she is pregnant. Don't you think we shouldn't pressurise the actors with such things? At the end of the day, how does it even affect us, right?